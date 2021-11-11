Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz admire new photo on the web: “No filters, no fillers”

Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz

Yesterday, 46-year-old Drew Barrymore posted on Instagram a picture with her 49-year-old colleague and girlfriend Cameron Diaz, which caused a great stir on the network. The subscribers of the actress admired how Drew and Cameron look natural and natural, accepting their age and not being carried away by “beauty injections” and other beauty procedures, unlike many of their colleagues.



Drew Barrymore and Cameron Diaz

It’s so great to see both of you aging very gracefully.

I love that both of you are so natural, without any botox or fillers. Aging naturally is wonderful.

I like beauty without filters or other effects. This is what social media needs.

No filters, no fillers – incredible beauties!

– write netizens.

Both actresses have spoken publicly about plastic surgery. So, in 2014, Cameron admitted that she had tried Botox, but regretted it.

I tried Botox injections, but this procedure changed my appearance so much that I said to myself: “No, I’d rather look at my aging face than at one that doesn’t belong to me at all.” Do you know why I have wrinkles? Because I have been smiling all my life. And I love life

– she noted.

And Drew Barrymore admitted that she never did anything to her face:

I’ve never done anything to my face and would like to try not to. I know myself. I am a very addicted person. If I give one injection, I will look like Jocelyn Wildenstein.

Barrymore said that, in her opinion, ignoring plastic surgery is also a way to rebel against the pressure women face to maintain their beauty.

I saw all this pressure and how all these women torture themselves to look a certain way. I thought, “You are unfortunate people.” I just never wanted to be afraid of what life would do to me

– declared Drew.