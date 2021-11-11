EC assessed Lukashenka’s statement on closing gas transit through Belarus | News | News

The Belarusian authorities should not use gas as a tool to resolve geopolitical disputes. This was announced on Thursday, November 11, by the representative of the press service of the European Commission (EC) Nabila Massrali.

Thus, she commented on the statement of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko that the country will toughly respond to possible new packages of European sanctions. According to him, Minsk can close the transit through Belarus, and it will be impossible to pass through Ukraine, since the border of Russia is closed there.

“Gas is an essential resource, and Belarus should not use it as a geopolitical weapon for hybrid attacks against the EU. Just as it shouldn’t use people for this purpose, ”Massrali said during the briefing.

At the same time, she stressed that it is against such actions that the EU sanctions are directed, which will also include restrictions on airlines.

On the eve it became known that the EU authorities are discussing the possibility of imposing sanctions against Aeroflot as part of a new package of restrictive measures against Belarus due to the migration crisis on the border with Poland.

It was noted that along with the Russian company, the sanctions may affect the Turkish national air carrier Turkish Airlines. According to the EU, airlines are transporting migrants from the Middle East to Minsk, who then try to cross the border with Poland.

In turn, the press service of Aeroflot stressed that the information about the company’s participation in organizing the mass transportation of migrants to the territory of Belarus does not correspond to reality, adding that there are no regular flights to Syria, Iraq and the Istanbul-Minsk route.

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko, Moscow will react if the European Union imposes sanctions against Aeroflot because of the refugee situation. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the statement about Aeroflot’s involvement in the migration crisis on the Belarusian border is not true.

Leonid Kalashnikov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots, on November 11 drew attention to the fact that, announcing the possible imposition of sanctions against Aeroflot, the European Union is trying to put pressure on Russia. He clarified that this is being done so that Moscow, in turn, has an impact on Minsk on the issue of the migration crisis.

The situation with migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus escalated in early November. A large group of refugees in Belarus came to the border with Poland in a forest belt. Migrants cut barbed wire at the border of the two countries and asked to be allowed into the territory of the European Union. Warsaw and other EU countries blame Minsk for the current situation. In Belarus, in turn, they categorically rejected the accusations, pointing out that it was the policy of the Europeans that led to the crisis.