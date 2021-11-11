ECHR refused to transfer Saakashvili from prison to a private clinic

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) called on former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili to end his hunger strike, which he announced on October 1, and ordered the Georgian authorities to inform the politician about the state of health. At the same time, the court did not satisfy Saakashvili’s complaint about the transfer from a prison hospital to a private clinic. This was reported on the Facebook page of the Ministry of Justice of Georgia.

Mikhail Saakashvili went on a hunger strike on October 1 immediately after his arrest. According to his doctors and lawyers, he only drinks liquids and takes medication. An ambulance car was constantly on duty near the prison where Saakashvili was staying. The former president of Georgia is regularly visited by his personal doctor.

The lawyer of the politician Bek Basilia said that because of the hunger strike, Saakashvili began to lose his memory, it became difficult for him to communicate. The politician’s doctors and lawyer repeatedly demanded that he be transferred from prison to a civilian clinic.

On November 8, the former president of Georgia was transferred from a prison in the city of Rustavi to a hospital for the accused and convicted in Tbilisi.

The day before, Saakashvili was denied the right to personally attend the court session against himself. This decision was made for security reasons, the Georgian Justice Ministry said.

Mikhail Saakashvili returned to Georgia from Ukraine on September 29 – before the elections to local self-government bodies. He urged citizens to go to the vote, which took place on October 2, and the next day to gather for a rally in Tbilisi. However, on October 1, he was detained on the basis of previously opened criminal cases.

In a recent address, Saakashvili said that “he will not die in spite of the enemies” and will achieve the holding of early parliamentary elections in the country. He also called on his supporters to continue to hold protests in connection with the results of the local elections, which the opposition lost.