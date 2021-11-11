ECHR refused to transfer Saakashvili to a civil clinic

https://ria.ru/20211111/saakashvili-1758487430.html

TBILISI, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Strasbourg Court of Human Rights refused to transfer the prisoner of ex-President of Georgia Mikhail Saakashvili from a prison hospital to a civilian clinic. This was stated on Facebook by the country’s Minister of Justice, Rati Bregadze. As the lawyer Nika Gvaramia said at a briefing, the court ordered the country’s leadership to inform Saakashvili about the state of health and all medical interventions carried out. be it in prison or elsewhere. The court also ruled that medical care must be provided even if Saakashvili ends his hunger strike. The fact that Saakashvili is starving is internationally recognized, and we are happy about it, “the lawyer concluded. Saakashvili was detained in Georgia 1 October. Earlier in this country, he was convicted in absentia in the cases of the murder of banker Sandro Girgvliani and the beating of deputy Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, Saakashvili was sentenced to three years in prison, in the second – to six. In addition, he became involved in the cases of dispersing the opposition rally on November 7, 2007, the pogrom of the Imedi TV company and the embezzlement of funds from the state budget – they are still being considered by the courts. After the arrest, the politician went on a hunger strike. The council of doctors announced the need to hospitalize Saakashvili in a multidisciplinary clinic the day before. The Special Penitentiary Service of Georgia reported that the ex-president was transferred on Monday to the Gldani prison hospital. The Georgian authorities refuse to release him. Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili will remain in prison for a long time, he will have to serve his entire term.

