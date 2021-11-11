Eclipsed by the Kardashian. How Ronaldo became the most expensive Instagram star :: Money :: RBC Sport

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first athlete and European to top the list of highest paid celebrities on Instagram. How he did it, and how many athletes were included in the rating – about this in the material of RBC

Read us on News News

Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo by Tibor Illyes – Pool / Getty Images)

(Photo: Getty Images)



Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal and Juventus Italian footballer, topped the list of people with the most expensive Instagram ads. According to marketing agency Hopper HQ, the cost of a single ad placement on a Portuguese page exceeds $ 1.6 million.

Despite the fact that Ronaldo has been the Instagram record holder for several years now in terms of the number of subscribers (310 million at the moment, while in 2017 the number of subscribers did not exceed 100 million), he topped the list of celebrities with the most expensive advertising on the social network for the first time. Moreover, this is the first time that an athlete has taken first place on a list, which is usually dominated by representatives of the North American show business.

In two years, the cost of advertising on Ronaldo’s page has increased by about 40%. In 2019, he ranked third in the list with an indicator of $ 975 thousand per placement. The 36-year-old player is estimated by Hopper HQ to make over $ 40 million on Instagram. This amount exceeds his salary at Juventus – $ 37 million.

Most of the positions in the list of the most expensive Instagram celebrities are occupied by representatives of the North American show business. So, in addition to Ronaldo, the top three included the former leader of the rating, film actor Dwayne Johnson and singer Ariana Grande, with the cost of an advertising publication of $ 1.52 million and $ 1.51 million, respectively. For comparison, Beyoncé has $ 1.14 million, and Kim Kardashian has $ 1.42 million.

There is another athlete in the top ten – Argentine footballer Lionel Messi. It ranks seventh in the ranking. The cost of one integration in the Argentina captain’s account is estimated at $ 1.169 million with an audience of 215.7 million subscribers.

Hopper HQ co-founder Mike Bandar noted that during the European Football Championship, Ronaldo’s presence in the media has increased dramatically. Bandar linked this with a sensational press conference at Euro, during which the football player defiantly pushed aside a bottle of Coca-Cola.

Football stars ignore UEFA sponsors. Where it leads



At the same time, the co-founder of HopperHQ predicts an inevitable increase in revenue from Instagram, attributing this to the continuing impact of COVID-19. “Given the ever-growing number of subscribers and the huge number of posts in each of their posts, it’s no wonder how valuable content from these celebrities can be,” Bandar quoted The Guardian as saying.

The Influencer Marketing Hub predicts that the influencer marketing industry is likely to grow to $ 13.8 billion in 2021, up from $ 9.7 billion in 2020, as it is little affected by the pandemic.

At the same time, Ronaldo is a long-term leader in this indicator among current / former athletes and Europeans.

Forward of the French football club “Paris Saint-Germain” Neymar with the cost of advertising integration of $ 824 thousand among athletes remains only the third.

The top five athletes with the most paid publications also included Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and American basketball player LeBron James. Their income from advertising integrations is several times lower than the income from sponsored posts of Ronaldo: advertising on Kohli’s account is estimated at $ 680 thousand, on James’ Instagram – at $ 474 thousand.

Football players also dominate the list of highest paid Europeans on Instagram. The second place among European players is taken by the forward of the Swedish national team and the Italian “Milan” Zlatan Ibrahimovic – $ 259 thousand. Midfielder of the Belgian national team and English “Manchester City” Kevin De Bruyne – $ 75 thousand.