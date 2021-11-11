Elon Musk sells $ 5 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter vote

Hour ago

Photo author, Reuters

The head of Tesla and the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, sold his shares in the electric car manufacturer for about $ 5 billion. Musk previously voted on Twitter to ask whether he should sell 10% of the stock to pay taxes. Most of the survey participants were in favor of the sale.

Tesla is the most valuable of all the world’s car manufacturers, with a capitalization of more than $ 1 trillion. Earlier, experts estimated the cost of 10% of the company’s stake in the company at $ 21 billion.

Musk has now sold about 3% of his stake in Tesla, Reuters reports, and it is unclear if this is related to the Twitter vote. The company did not respond to the agency’s request.

In announcing the vote, Musk said he would follow the wishes of Twitter users – no matter what decision they made. About 3.5 million subscribers expressed their opinion on this matter, almost 58% voted for the sale, about 42% – against. Musk has over 62 million followers.

The Tesla founder reached out to Twitter after Oregon Democratic Senator Ron Wyden proposed a new tax that would affect only the wealthiest people – the “billionaire tax.”

His plan is to oblige the wealthiest people to pay 23.8% of the so-called unrealized profits, that is, the increase in the value of securities (regardless of whether they sold part of their assets or not).

The tax is believed to affect the 700 richest people in the United States. However, his critics remind that the price of shares can go both up and down – therefore, this tax cannot be permanent and unconditional.

First sale since 2016

Musk says Tesla doesn’t pay him a salary.

“I only have shares. Therefore, the only way to pay my personal taxes is to sell them,” the businessman said. And he recalls that recently in the United States there has been a lot of talk about the fact that unrealized profits are one of the ways to evade taxes.

Photo author, Getty Images

At the same time, judging by the exchange documents, approximately 20% of the sold Tesla shares were put up for sale according to the plan agreed in September, that is, long before the vote on Twitter. The sale of the remaining securities was not planned in advance.

The current deal was partly related to Musk using an option to buy Tesla shares, which he received back in 2012 as payment for his work. After the holder of the option exercises the right to buy the shares, he must pay income tax – and this is usually done by selling the securities just bought.

Musk last sold Tesla shares in 2016, when he also exercised an option to buy the shares and paid about $ 600 million in taxes.

Musk has been talking about a possible sale of Tesla shares lately. Even before the new bill was introduced, he said that he intends to sell part of the shares in the amount of $ 6 billion and give all the money to the UN World Food Program (provided that its leadership shows more transparency in how the funds are spent).