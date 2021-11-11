Elon Musk sells $ 5 billion worth of Tesla shares after Twitter vote

Sharla Hamblin
Elon Musk

The head of Tesla and the richest man in the world, Elon Musk, sold his shares in the electric car manufacturer for about $ 5 billion. Musk previously voted on Twitter to ask whether he should sell 10% of the stock to pay taxes. Most of the survey participants were in favor of the sale.

Tesla is the most valuable of all the world’s car manufacturers, with a capitalization of more than $ 1 trillion. Earlier, experts estimated the cost of 10% of the company’s stake in the company at $ 21 billion.

Musk has now sold about 3% of his stake in Tesla, Reuters reports, and it is unclear if this is related to the Twitter vote. The company did not respond to the agency’s request.

In announcing the vote, Musk said he would follow the wishes of Twitter users – no matter what decision they made. About 3.5 million subscribers expressed their opinion on this matter, almost 58% voted for the sale, about 42% – against. Musk has over 62 million followers.

