Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth about $ 5 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has sold nearly $ 5 billion of Tesla shares, according to company filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He still owns over 166 million shares.

His trust sold over 3.5 million shares worth over $ 3.88 billion in multiple trades held on Tuesday and Wednesday. These transactions were not marked as 10b5, which meant they were not planned sales.

Documents filed Wednesday night showed Musk is selling a separate stake in Tesla in accordance with a plan he approved on September 14 this year. These sales amounted to over 930,000 shares, valued at over $ 1.1 billion.

Musk sold these shares in part to meet tax obligations associated with the exercise of share options.

Before this sale plan was made public, Musk asked his 62.5 million Twitter followers to vote in an unofficial poll, saying that their vote would determine the future of his Tesla assets. The documents show that he actually knew that some of his shares were up for sale this week.

After a Twitter poll, Tesla shares fell more than 15% on Monday and Tuesday, then surged more than 4% on Wednesday.

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin, speaking at the DealBook Online Summit on Wednesday, said he personally doesn’t want Musk to sell. “People like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos have changed lives and we want them to control their companies as long as they have the energy and ambition to keep growing the business.”

Musk has previously indicated that he is likely to sell a “huge block” of his options in the fourth quarter. Speaking at the Code Conference in September, Musk said that when his options at Tesla expire, his marginal tax rate will exceed 50%.

Current and former board members including Chairman Robin Denholme, Elon Musk’s brother Kimbal Musk, Ira Ehrenpreis, and Antonio Gracias have sold hundreds of millions of dollars of Tesla shares since October 28 after Tesla’s market cap surpassed $ 1 trillion.

Among these insider sales, Kimbal Musk’s deal was the only one that did not appear as a 10b5 or planned sale. Kimbal Musk sold about $ 109 million in shares the day before his brother was polled on Twitter.

