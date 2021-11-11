Emma Roberts showed the face of her newborn son

At the end of December last year, Emma Roberts and her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, famous for their roles in the films “Tron: Legacy” and “Troy”, became parents for the first time – was born their son, who was named Rhodes. Now the 29-year-old actress is completely focused on the child, but she does not forget about the fans: for example, yesterday Emma showed the baby’s face for the first time, albeit covered by a book.

Rhodes meets Joan

Emma signed a black-and-white photograph of Rhodes sleeping sweetly on her chest while she reads a book by writer Joan Didion – Let Me Tell You What I Mean. Didion, by the way, is a real favorite of the stars – for example, not so long ago her works were recommended on Instagram by Kaia Gerber and Emily Ratzkowski.

Emma Roberts and RhodesRecall that for both Emma and Garrett, the child was the first. The couple have been dating for over a year, their relationship began after Roberts broke up with actor Evan Peters. They met in 2013 on the set of the movie “Adult World”. The couple was together for almost 7 years, during which they either parted or resumed their relationship. Soon after their engagement finally ended in 2019, Roberts was increasingly seen in Hedlund’s company. In June of this year, it became known that Emma and Garrett would become parents. In August, the lovers confirmed that they were expecting a child, and on December 27, their son was born, who was named Rhodes.

Emma Roberts and Garrett Hedlund