Emma Watson sparks engagement rumors with ex-hemp company employee

In the fall of 2019, Emma Watson was spotted at lunch with a mysterious stranger in a cafe in London. Many would consider it a friendly meeting if young people did not start kissing right at the entrance to the cafe. It did not work to declassify the guy then, and the story faded away – Watson was no longer noticed in his company, but, as it turned out, the couple’s relationship did not end. In the spring of 2019, the media declassified the name of a mysterious stranger – his name is Leo Robinton, he is a businessman, and in the past he worked for a Los Angeles cannabis company.

Emma Watson

Emma and Leo went above and beyond to keep their relationship private. When they were photographed kissing, Leo deleted all social media accounts in an attempt to keep himself and his girlfriend out of the picture.

– told Western insiders. But now, according to the sources of the Daily Mail, the relationship of the couple has reached a new level – they are engaged, which was eloquently “told” to the journalists by the ring on the ring finger of the 30-year-old actress, which was noticed by the paparazzi after Leo and Emma’s trip to Mexico. The very star of “Harry Potter” and “Little Women” did not comment on this news, but, knowing her secretive nature, this is unlikely to happen in the near future.

Leo Robinton

We will remind, earlier Watson met with senior manager of Medallia Will McKnight, with actor Cord Overstreet, with the founder of the Latin American version of Uber Brendan Wallace. In May 2019, Emma was also spotted with Alisha Keys’s younger brother, Cole Cook, and in August with a certain guy named Dominic. But, as we can see, this relationship has come to naught.