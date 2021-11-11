Emma Watson spent several days in tears on the set of “Harry Potter”

A role in the Hogwarts wizard film series can be compared to winning the lottery. This is especially true for the golden trio, as Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have made millions for their film adaptation and have become some of the most recognizable actors on the planet. But sometimes, being involved in such a large-scale project brought some discomfort. So, for almost a whole decade, they had to give up their personal lives and endure the constant harassment of the paparazzi. In addition, due to the busy schedule, the actors missed many of the happy moments of their childhood. Emma even considered ditching the franchise because she wanted to feel free. Here are a few more factors that young Miss Watson had to overcome:

A scene from the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 2 “, 2011

Filming of the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 2 “were especially difficult for the cast.

Life on set can be difficult at times. Long hours of operation and less than ideal weather conditions were common in the latter parts of the films. This, of course, affected the physical and emotional state of the actors. In an interview, Watson admitted that the filming of the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 2”Were especially difficult for her, because she spent most of the film in the cold and damp.

A scene from the film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 2 “, 2011

Emma Watson spent several days in tears while filming the final movie

Emma admitted that for several days she cried in front of director David Yates, who directed the last three Harry Potter films. The constant cold and wet weather took so much energy from them that Watson felt drained. She tried to perform well, although in reality she was just bad and constantly wanted to sleep.

Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and David Yates on the set of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. Part 2 “, 2011

The actress was dozing right on the set of the Harry Potter movie

The director interpreted the exhausted state of the actress from a completely different point of view. In his opinion, it was even much better, because on the screen the characters looked more vulnerable. Of course, Emma, ​​Daniel and Rupert managed to convey those very emotions, and most importantly – experiences in tense moments. However, Hermione at some point just wanted to kill Yates. During this tiring period, Emma could fall asleep in the most unexpected places on the set.

“I was so tired that I would have fallen asleep anywhere. The photographer had a bunch of pictures of me sleeping on chairs, on the floor, in the middle of the scenery, curled up“, – she said.

Obviously, being a part of the Harry Potter cast isn’t always easy. But we should thank this famous trinity for the unforgettable emotions presented to the audience.

