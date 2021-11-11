https://ria.ru/20211112/migranty-1758671718.html

EU countries and the USA accused Belarus of destabilization with the help of migrants

UN, 12 Nov – RIA Novosti. Members of the UN Security Council Estonia, France and Ireland, Norway, Great Britain and the United States, as well as Albania, which joined them, accused the Belarusian authorities of artificially using migrants to destabilize the situation in neighboring countries, the group of countries said in a statement read by Estonian Permanent Representative Sven Jurgenson. According to this group of countries “condemns the organized use by Belarus of people whose lives and well-being were threatened, for political purposes and with the aim of destabilizing neighboring countries on the external border of the European Union.” The authors of the statement called for a “powerful” international response to the actions of Minsk. According to Yurgenson, Minsk’s tactics “demonstrate how Lukashenko’s regime has become a threat to regional stability.” The countries that signed the statement also expressed their readiness to discuss further measures against those who help Minsk to send migrants to the EU. “We will be united and will be determined to protect the EU from these hybrid operations by the Belarusian authorities,” Yurgenson read out the text. Exacerbation of the situation on the Belarusian-Polish border with Poland. More than two thousand refugees, including a significant number of women and children, stopped in front of the Polish barriers on the border line, they set up a spontaneous camp. Polish security forces do not allow them to pass, migrants made attempts to overcome obstacles. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants on the border with Belarus, accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. In connection with the situation, the President of Poland Andrzej Duda introduced a state of emergency on the territories bordering with Belarus, the army and the police were involved in protecting the border. President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to Belarusian territory. As pointed out by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, the West, accusing Moscow of involvement in the migration crisis around the EU and Belarus, launched an information campaign to evade responsibility.

