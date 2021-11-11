EU discusses sanctions against Aeroflot due to migrants at the Belarusian-Polish border

Photo: Agency “Moscow”

The Turkish airline Turkish Airlines may also fall under the sanctions.

The target of the new sanctions will be individuals and companies that, according to the EU, are involved in the delivery of migrants to the borders of the European Union through Belarus. It is assumed that the EU may announce new sanctions in early December, together with the US and UK.

Previously, the details of the new EU sanctions were retelling Politico. According to the publication, they can be introduced next week. Politico wrote that those included in the sanctions lists will be accused of “human trafficking”. First of all, the sanctions will be introduced against the Belarusian national carrier Belavia. The publication also listed airlines that operate flights to Minsk, these are Russian airlines Aeroflot, UTair and Nordwind Airlines, as well as Turkish Airlines and FlyDubai.

Reuters wrote that the EU may impose sanctions against 30 individuals and legal entities, including Belavia, Belarusian officials who, according to the European Union, are responsible for the arrival of migrants at the border of the Union countries.

On November 9, the German edition Bild, citing sources in the German security services, reported that flights to Belarus with migrants were allegedly carried out by Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines. According to the interlocutors of the publication, the presidents of Russia and Turkey, Vladimir Putin and Recep Erdogan, are helping Alexander Lukashenko with the delivery of migrants to the European borders.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Putin of organizing an “unprecedented wave of migrants” who are trying to get from Belarus to Poland. In turn, German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer argued that the “key” to solving the migration crisis on the border between the EU and Belarus “is probably located in Moscow”.

On November 8, a column of migrants moved in Belarus towards the Polish border. Polish authorities reported that migrants tried to break through the border. They soon set up a camp there. According to the Polish side, there are about 10 thousand migrants in Belarus who are ready to cross the border.

Polish President Andrzej Duda claimed that the Belarusian special services sent migrants to attack the border. The head of the Polish border service Tomasz Praha said that the Belarusian authorities specially bring migrants from Asian and African countries to Western Europe to Belarus, and then deliver them to the border of Lithuania, Latvia and Poland.

The Belarusian Border Committee explained what was happening by the reaction of refugees to the actions of the Polish authorities and security forces. In turn, Alexander Lukashenko said about the risk of Russia’s involvement in the migration crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border.