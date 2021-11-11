EU may impose sanctions against Aeroflot over Belarus | News | News

The authorities of the European Union (EU) are considering imposing sanctions against the Russian company Aeroflot due to the situation with migrants that has developed on the Polish-Belarusian border. This was reported by Bloomberg, citing a source.

According to the newspaper, restrictions against the company may be introduced in early December as part of a new sanctions package against Belarus. In addition, the Turkish airline Turkish Airlines may also fall under them.

According to Politico, the package of sanctions will affect companies responsible for the influx of illegal migrants, as well as those responsible for human rights violations in Belarus. It is reported that as a legal basis for the imposition of sanctions, the European Union plans to add a new category – “human trafficking”. The EU may announce a new package of sanctions jointly with the US and the UK.

On November 8, the Bild edition reported that Aeroflot and Turkish Airlines are involved in transporting migrants from Belarus to Germany.

Prior to that, on November 10, Austrian Foreign Minister Michael Linhart said that possible EU sanctions against Belarus due to the refugee situation on the border with Poland could affect airlines. On the same day, Poland announced nearly 600 attempts to illegally cross the border by refugees.

On November 10, the Polish government sent a warning to Belarus through diplomatic and official channels about the possible complete closure of the border.

The situation with migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus escalated on Monday, November 8, when a large group of refugees in Belarus came to the border with Poland in the forest. The migrants cut barbed wire at the border of the two countries and asked to be allowed into the territory of the European Union. In response, the Polish military used tear gas. However, already on November 9, two groups of migrants were able to break through the barbed wire, all the refugees were detained and returned to the territory of Belarus.