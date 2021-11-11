EU will not impose sanctions against Belarus due to the situation with migrants – Gazeta.Ru

The new EU sanctions against Belarus will not include sectoral economic measures, but only restrictive measures against officials and security officials. About it TASS a source at EU institutions in Brussels said.

At the same time, according to the source, the EU may also draw up a black list of third-country airlines that deliver migrants to Belarus.

Formerly Poland reported on the increase in the number of migrants on the border with Belarus. This was stated by the Deputy Secretary of State at the Polish Foreign Ministry Pavel Jablonski. According to him, now there are four to five thousand people at the border.

The European Union accused Belarus of creating a migration crisis on the external borders of the EU. According to the head of EU diplomacy, Josep Borrell, the Belarusian army is escorting groups of refugees to the borders of the EU member states and forcing these people to enter the EU.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki accused Minsk of “state terrorism” carried out by transferring citizens of countries in crisis or war, such as Iraq, Afghanistan or Syria, to the border.