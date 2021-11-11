Rapper Tyga has been accused of domestic violence by Kamarin Swenson. The girl published a photo on the Web, which shows that her face is bruised

Ex-boyfriend Kylie Jenner rapper Tyga accused of beating a girl / Photo: instagram.com/camarynswanson

Camarin Swenson, 22, said she was “the victim of emotional, psychological and physical abuse.” This happened after TMZ wrote that the girl came to Tyga’s house while intoxicated…

The tabloid wrote that Kamarin behaved inappropriately and screamed… The rapper let her into the house, and then the girl was taken by her mother.

Camarin Swenson accused rapper Tyga of beating / Photo: instagram.com/stories/camarynswanson

Later it turned out that Tyga himself invited Camarin Swenson to visit, they had a falling out and the rapper beat the girl and kept her in his house for several hours…

Camaryn Swenson showed bruises on her face, claiming that she was beaten / Photo: instagram.com/stories/camarynswanson

The victim posted the correspondence with Tyga as proof that he personally invited her to visit and even called a taxi for her. Kamarin also released photos of her with bruises. The model claims that this is the work of the rapper.

Former Kylie Jenner surrendered to the police after the accusations of Kamarin Swenson. Tyga was arrested and released on bail in 50 thousand dollars, reports Variety.

Who is Tyga

American rapper, whose real name is Michael Ray Nguyen-Stevenson. From 2014 to 2017, he dated Kylie Jenner. In 2019, when Kylie once again had a difficult period in her relationship with Travis Scott, she was spotted on a date with Tyga.

