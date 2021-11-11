Expert Appreciates Lukashenka’s Promises to Cut Gas Through Yamal-Europe | News | News

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko often declares his readiness to resort to extraordinary measures, but if he really fulfills his promise to cut off gas transit through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline, this will exacerbate the gas crisis in Europe. This was announced to Izvestia on November 11 by Stanislav Mitrakhovich, an expert from the National Energy Security Fund and the Financial University under the Russian government.

“That is, he (Lukashenko. – Ed.) Openly threatens, but this does not mean that he will do it. We must take this calmly. But if it covers it, then, of course, there will be an additional gas deficit in Europe, this will provoke an additional increase in the price of gas on the exchange, and there will be additional problems in Europe, where there is already a shortage of gas, ”Mitrahovic said.

According to the expert, stopping the gas pipeline would be a strong move in terms of pressure on Europe. At the same time, he expressed doubt that the Belarusian leader would agree to this, unless something extraordinary happens.

Speaking about the consequences for Nord Stream 2, Mitrakhovich noted that the Yamal-Europe shutdown would force the EU to accelerate the certification of the SP-2.

“Such statements on the part of Lukashenka – they actually rather increase the chances of Nord Stream 2 for accelerated certification to take place,” the expert concluded.

Earlier that day, the President of Belarus announced the possibility of shutting off gas flowing to Europe through the Yamal-Europe transnational main export gas pipeline. He called such a step a response to the fifth package of sanctions, which the European Union can take in relation to Minsk.

European Commissioner for Economic Affairs Paolo Gentiloni, in turn, stressed that the EU will not allow itself to be intimidated by such threats. Acting German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that the EU will expand sanctions against Belarus, as well as individuals and companies involved in the transport of illegal migrants to Belarus.

On November 10, the Polish government sent Belarus a warning about the possible complete closure of the border. Such a scenario is possible if Minsk does not end the “hybrid war on the border”, said the representative of the Polish Cabinet of Ministers Piotr Mueller.

The situation with migrants on the border between Poland and Belarus escalated on November 8. Then a large group of refugees in Belarus came to the border with Poland in a forest belt. Migrants cut barbed wire at the border of the two countries and asked to be allowed into the territory of the European Union.