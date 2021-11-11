Experts named 4 cryptocurrencies with high growth potential

The cryptocurrency market capitalization continues to increase. This week it reached the USD 3 trillion mark for the first time. The rates of digital currencies Bitcoin and Ethereum exceeded USD 68 and 4.8 thousand, respectively. According to experts, there are several undervalued virtual currencies on the market that have significant growth potential.

Polkadot

As previously reported, the Polkadot ecosystem is under active development. Soon the project will be able to take a significant share of the decentralized finance market. According to N. Zuborev from Bestchange.ru, cryptocurrency developers are busy creating related products that can interest crypto investors.

Of course, Polkadot tokens will not be able to bypass Ethereum. At the same time, the growth prospects for this digital currency are higher than for others. Zuborev recommends crypto investors to consider opening a long position on this token.

ZCash

Taking into account the latest global trends, the level of demand for anonymous coins may significantly increase. The most interesting of them, according to Zuborev, is ZCash.

Three years ago, this digital currency was traded in the market for five cuts more. In this regard, it has a fairly wide range for growth. ZCash halving took place last year. Against the background of the market imbalance in demand, the “bullish” trend may intensify.

Internet Computer

Crypto project ICP is considered one of the foundations of the decentralized Internet Web3. It can be taken as a basis for creating the next generation of Internet. It will not be controlled by transnational corporations, but by ordinary users.

Many venture capitalists have invested in the acquisition of ICP tokens, including Silicon Valley’s Andreessen Horowitz. Thanks to this, the reputation of the crypto project has significantly strengthened.

Avalanche

R. Nekrasov from ENCRY claims that Avalanche tokens have good prospects. The project is aimed at solving the problem of fragmentation of digital assets. In a single financial market, liquidity will be able to migrate between assets without any obstacles. The Avalanche platform can be used to create smart contracts and build dApps.

Nekrasov believes that such platforms are the future of the cryptocurrency market. At the moment, the Avalanche platform is just filling up with assets. In this regard, tokens have every chance of growth.

