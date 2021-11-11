FAN compiled the top 5 best dramatic roles of Leonardo DiCaprio

On November 11, he celebrated his 47th birthday Leonardo DiCaprio – one of the greatest actors of our time, who performed dozens of diverse roles in films, many of which have become cult. World fame was brought to him by the 1997 disaster film “Titanic”, where they are together with Kate Winslet performed the main roles. After his release, Leo’s royalties have grown exactly tenfold: for his role in the film “The Beach”, he received $ 20 million.

After becoming a superstar, DiCaprio, like many of his colleagues, took up charity work. However, he chose a rather original direction of his activity and took up the problem of preserving the number of tigers in the world. As it turned out, on this basis, he had something to talk about with the Russian Prime Minister at that time – Vladimir Putin – and in 2010 he went to the tiger forum in St. Petersburg, where, among other things, they talked about the Russian roots of the famous actor. DiCaprio told about his grandmother – Elena Smirnova – who spoke Russian, her family left Russia immediately after the revolution.

Having started acting at the age of 14, since then he continued to nurture his acting talent, bringing it to perfection in 2004, when the director’s picture was released Martina Scorsese “Aviator”. For a long time, DiCaprio will become the favorite actor of the legendary classic of cinema, which will greatly benefit him. Not immediately, but he managed to break out of the role of Hollywood “handsome”, which stuck to him after “Titanic” – and this is a considerable merit of Scorsese, who fully revealed the talent of a dramatic actor in the star. Today FAN offers its readers the top 5 of just such roles.

5. Survivor (2015)

The film, after which Leonardo DiCaprio received his first Oscar for Best Actor – and yet it is in the last place in our top. Many fans of the actor then agreed that it was an award, as they say, “on the basis of merits” – too long Leo sat in the nominees for the main acting statuette.

And nevertheless, it should be noted no less than the professional heroism that DiCaprio showed during the filming that took place in the natural environment. In other words, the actor really swam in icy water, really froze in snowy forests and really ate bison liver. A number of critics believe that Leonardo not so much played as lived his hero – but, given what he had to endure, this is really an achievement.

4. Basketball Diary (1995)

The film about a teenage rebellion, developing into heroin addiction, became the first major film in which DiCaprio got the main role. And what! A complete picture of the degradation of the personality of a sixteen-year-old boy, who takes his first steps in professional basketball and writes good poetry, unfolds before the audience. However, a serious obstacle stands on the way to happiness: in search of solace after the death of his best friend from cancer, the hero of DiCaprio Jim Carroll begins to get involved in psychoactive substances, until he opts for heroin.

A very young actor (at the time of filming Leo was 20 years old) was able to very plausibly show all the facets of the psyche of a person who linked his life with hard drugs. The personality of his character is gradually destroyed so that we see her slowly dying from frame to frame. At the same time, he quite even evokes sympathy, which, of course, should be considered the merit of the young actor. By the way, for this role, he first received a million dollar fee – in Hollywood, he is considered an extremely symbolic event in his career.

3. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

The talent to play self-destructive personalities will come in handy for DiCaprio more than once – but it is in The Wolf of Wall Street that he will show himself in all his glory. What is typical, as in the case of “The Basketball Diary”, and here, Leonardo plays real people who wrote books about themselves, on which both of these films were later filmed. but Jordan Belfort completely different from Jim Carroll: if the second of them is a victim, then the first is a predator who talentedly wins both his clients-shareholders and FBI agents.

For all the comedic direction of the film, she cannot be denied the drama, and DiCaprio is “on horseback” here as never before. His hero has fun with prostitutes, drinks, uses all imaginable and inconceivable drugs, and this takes up a huge part of the timing of the film. However, it would never occur to anyone to call “The Wolf of Wall Street” tasteless vulgarity – the viewer is well aware that these are only artistic means through which the character is revealed. Demonstrating on the screen the most hedonistic lifestyle of his hero, DiCaprio shows us his inner emptiness – and we must pay tribute, without his outstanding acting talent, he would hardly have succeeded.

2. Django Unchained (2012)

The first work of DiCaprio, where he plays a pronounced antihero – in many ways it is for this that she is praised by both film critics and the audience, tired of his positive images. A brutal slave-owner planter, arranging deadly battles between blacks (mandingo) and, with a keen air of a theoretical scientist, leading a demagogy about the racial superiority of whites over blacks – what could be more disgusting in the eyes of the modern American audience? In one of his interviews on the role in “Django Unchained”, DiCaprio admits that the character caused vomiting even in himself. Is this not evidence of how brilliantly he was played by him?

And let the screen time have Calvin Candy not so much (he appears closer to the middle of the film and goes into the sunset long before its final denouement), he still rightfully ranks second in our top as the most charming and cruel anti-hero of cinema of recent years.

1. Aviator (2004)

Playboy, billionaire, philanthropist – the real prototype of Tony Stark from the Marvel Universe is much more complex and multifaceted than his artistic embodiment in comics and superhero films. Howard Hughes is rightfully considered one of the most eccentric and risky entrepreneurs of the 20th century – and it was him that Leonardo DiCaprio played in the biopic “Aviator”, filmed by his friend Martin Scorsese. Hughes repeatedly pledged his father’s successful business for the sake of dubious adventures like the incredible filming of Hell’s Angels, the construction of another superplane, or the rescue of a loss-making airline. In addition to his large-scale projects on the verge of a foul, which could leave him penniless, the billionaire was famous for his romances with the most captivating beauties of the golden age of Hollywood. Add to this obsessive-compulsive disorder, which almost destroyed Hughes’ psyche, and you will understand how titanic work DiCaprio did as an actor in order to reliably convey his image to the viewer.

Despite the solid filmography, solid merits and solid age of Leonardo DiCaprio, FAN believes: his best roles are still to come. Many now recognized masters of acting at the age of 47 were just starting to appear in their first films – and DiCaprio already has incredible experience working with the best directors of his time and the love of tens of millions of fans around the world. We can only guess how he will surprise us in the future.