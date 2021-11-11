https://ria.ru/20210428/kardashian-1730193265.html

Fans suspected Kardashian of an affair with a longtime friend

Fans have suspected television star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian in an affair with CNN reporter Wang Jones, according to the Daily Mail.

MOSCOW, April 28 – RIA Novosti. Fans suspected television personality and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian in an affair with CNN reporter Wang Jones, according to the Daily Mail. Rumors of a possible relationship between the Kardashians and Jones, who have been friends for years, emerged after media learned in February that Kim had filed for divorce. with her husband – rapper Kanye West. For example, on Twitter, many users wrote that Kim and Wang “should be together” and “sincerely hope” that they are dating. And although fans are sure that their friendship has grown into something more, sources close to Kim Kardashian refute this information. They state that the couple has an exclusively working relationship related to law. Previously, the TV star admitted that she wants to pursue a career as a lawyer and even began her studies. In this she is helped by Jones, who is well versed in this area. The journalist is considered one of the leading political observers in the United States, and he is also a co-founder of several non-profit organizations.

