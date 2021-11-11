https://ria.ru/20211111/internet-1758505456.html

FAS saw no reason for the growth of tariffs for wired Internet

economy

federal antimonopoly service (fas russia)

Russia

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia currently sees no reason for an increase in tariffs for socially significant services of wired Internet and television, the FAS Telegram channel said. fixed technology (wired Internet connection, television), the service does not have information about the presence of prerequisites for such growth, “it says. It is noted that the communications market is socially significant. The Federal Antimonopoly Service regularly monitors the increase in communication tariffs throughout the country. When complaints are received or when information about an increase in tariffs is found in the public domain, the service analyzes the economic feasibility of the increase and takes anti-monopoly measures. their companies in 2022. At the same time, about half believe that growth will exceed inflation. It was held in October-November and was attended by about 65 companies representing the communications market, both federal and regional. Among those surveyed, 70% provide fixed broadband Internet access services, 67% – telephony, 66% provide access to clouds and data centers, 59% provide TV services, 58% – mobile communications, 56% – lease channels and VPN. 52% – video surveillance and video analytics.

Russia

2021

news

ru-RU

