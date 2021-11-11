https://ria.ru/20211111/internet-1758505456.html
FAS saw no reason for the growth of tariffs for wired Internet
FAS saw no reason for the growth of tariffs on wired Internet – Russia news today
FAS saw no reason for the growth of tariffs for wired Internet
The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia currently sees no reason for an increase in tariffs for socially significant wired Internet services and … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021
2021-11-11T09: 42
2021-11-11T09: 42
2021-11-11T09: 42
economy
federal antimonopoly service (fas russia)
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148352/02/1483520264_0:308:3076:2038_1920x0_80_0_0_8eeb254525ff07b93cc6b770a33ef963.jpg
MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia currently sees no reason for an increase in tariffs for socially significant services of wired Internet and television, the FAS Telegram channel said. fixed technology (wired Internet connection, television), the service does not have information about the presence of prerequisites for such growth, “it says. It is noted that the communications market is socially significant. The Federal Antimonopoly Service regularly monitors the increase in communication tariffs throughout the country. When complaints are received or when information about an increase in tariffs is found in the public domain, the service analyzes the economic feasibility of the increase and takes anti-monopoly measures. their companies in 2022. At the same time, about half believe that growth will exceed inflation. It was held in October-November and was attended by about 65 companies representing the communications market, both federal and regional. Among those surveyed, 70% provide fixed broadband Internet access services, 67% – telephony, 66% provide access to clouds and data centers, 59% provide TV services, 58% – mobile communications, 56% – lease channels and VPN. 52% – video surveillance and video analytics.
https://ria.ru/20211111/tseny-1758412647.html
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/148352/02/1483520264_345 0:3076:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9794408a492d71b975d89e88b8dfbf2d.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
economics, federal antimonopoly service (fas russia), russia
FAS saw no reason for the growth of tariffs for wired Internet
“At present, the FAS Russia sees no reason for an increase in tariffs for communication services using fixed technology (wired Internet connection, television), the service does not have information about the presence of prerequisites for such growth,” it says.
It is noted that the communications market is socially significant. The Federal Antimonopoly Service regularly monitors the increase in communication tariffs throughout the country. When complaints are received or when information about an increase in tariffs is found in the public domain, the service analyzes the economic feasibility of the increase and takes anti-monopoly response measures.
According to a study by the information and analytical agency TelecomDaily, the results of which are at the disposal of RIA Novosti, most representatives of the Russian telecommunications industry expect an increase in tariffs for their companies in 2022. At the same time, about half believe that growth will exceed inflation.
It was held in October-November and was attended by about 65 companies representing the communications market, both federal and regional. Among those surveyed, 70% provide fixed broadband Internet access services, 67% – telephony, 66% provide access to clouds and data centers, 59% provide TV services, 58% – mobile communications, 56% – lease channels and VPN. 52% – video surveillance and video analytics.
08:00
“The changes are colossal”: what happens to the prices of essential drugs