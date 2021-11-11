Fast and Furious Survivor to be auctioned off Lykan HyperSport

Another episode of The Fast and the Furious movie saga will be released in the summer, and then Justin Lin will direct the last two parts. So, several more cool cars will have to debut on the screen, and we will enjoy the stunts, which we have done since the very first series back in 2001.

For example, in the seventh “Fast and the Furious”, where Dominic Toretto destroyed the criminal gang of Owen Shaw, starred W Motors Lykan HyperSport… It is exactly what they are going to sell at the RubiX auction on May 11th.

This copy is interesting in that it is the only surviving supercars of 10, which were built specifically for filming. However, Lykan HyperSport did not remain without damage: it has scratches on the body, the mirrors are broken off, and the cabin lacks a multimedia complex and a dashboard.

But the auction organizers want to overshadow the listed defects with a cryptographic NFT token, which is a collage of photos of a coupe with a resolution of 11520 by 6480 pixels. It is possible that the sale will be helped by the fact that it was on this Lykan HyperSport that Vin Diesel and Paul Walker made a jump between skyscrapers.

As for the technology, a 2.7-liter “six” with a capacity of 240 hp is working in the engine compartment, although other copies, not for the film, were equipped with a 750 hp turbo engine. and 960 Nm.

Earlier at the auction it was possible to buy a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport from the fifth part of “Fast and the Furious”, which was filmed in an extreme scene.