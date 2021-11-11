Filmmakers showed how Kristen Stewart looks like Princess Diana

Filming has begun on Spencer, in which Twilight star Kristen Stewart will play Princess Diana. In honor of this, the company Neon (the distributor of the future picture) published the first photo of the actress in the role of a royal person on social networks.

The plot will only include Lady Diana’s one weekend, but these are precisely the days when this legendary woman decided to divorce Prince Charles.

The company provides the following annotation for the film: “December 1991, the marriage of the Prince and Princess of Wales has long gone cold. Although there are rumors of a side relationship and divorce, a reconciliation is planned for the Christmas holidays at the Sandringham estate. There is food and drink, shooting and hunting. Diana knows the rules of the game. Everything will be different this year “…

Adult children, daughters-in-law, grandchildren: how the royal family would have lived if Lady Diana had remained aliveThe Princess of Wales died tragically 23 years ago.

Filming takes place in Germany and the UK. They are headed by the Chilean director Pablo Larrain, who has extensive experience in historical dramas (No, Neruda, Jackie). The script was written by Stephen Knight (The Hummingbird Effect, Peaky Blinders, The Seventh Son).

See also: