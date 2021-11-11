For a long time no one can solve the strangest scene in “Fast and the Furious”, where the Rock looks like a pebble

“Fast and the Furious 6” was released back in 2013, but still haunts the fans of the picture. And not only to them. In social networks with renewed vigor (for the first time they started talking about it in 2019), the discussion of a single scene of the film flares up, reports Jalopnik. This is an episode featuring the characters Dom and Hobbs, played by Vin Diesel and Dwayne Scala Johnson.

The scene takes place at the very end of the film. Dom and Hobbs are engaged in a dramatic dialogue, which, according to users of social networks, looks unnatural in itself. But the main oddity is the way it is filmed and edited. Many viewers noticed a distorted perspective. One gets the feeling that the heroes are looking behind each other’s backs. In addition, in one of the shots, the Rock looks much smaller than Vin Diesel.

And in the next, on the contrary, for some unknown reason, the character of Toretto is already decreasing. It turns out an optical illusion: the brain cannot match the size of objects on the screen with your ideas about them.

A conspiracy theory began to circulate on the Web: in fact, the actors were filmed for this episode in different places and at different times, and during the editing they were simply unsuccessfully “married” in one scene. Allegedly, this happened due to a quarrel between the actors. There was even a poll on Twitter, which showed that the majority of users believed in this theory.

But artist Tyler Foster offered his own explanation for the mysterious scene. He just completed the missing details, and everything fell into place, and in the literal sense.