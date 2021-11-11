https://ria.ru/20211111/konflikt-1758533418.html

Foreign Minister of Belarus explained the fanning of the EU conflict on the Polish border

The head of the Foreign Ministry of Belarus explained the fanning of the EU conflict on the Polish border – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

Foreign Minister of Belarus explained the fanning of the EU conflict on the Polish border

The West, fanning the migration conflict on the Polish-Belarusian border, is trying to punish Russia, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir said in an interview with RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T11: 52

2021-11-11T11: 52

2021-11-11T12: 18

in the world

Belarus

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belarus

European Union

vladimir makei

Russia

situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758457867_0:25:3107:1773_1920x0_80_0_0_8fcc0cd7bb9223739e8f689487afbdb5.jpg

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The West, fanning the migration conflict on the Polish-Belarusian border, is trying to punish Russia, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said in an interview with RIA Novosti. The diplomat believes that the crisis was caused by the actions of the European authorities. According to him, “looking for a black cat in a black room here is absolutely useless.” the actions that the so-called collective West is now taking in relation to Belarus are aimed with a long-range focus on Russia, “the agency’s source said. Makei stressed that this is his personal opinion, which nevertheless” has a fairly good reason. ” At the beginning of the week, the State Border Committee of Belarus reported about the accumulation of refugees near the border with Poland – more than two thousand people, mostly Kurds, set up a spontaneous camp and made several attempts to break through the barriers. This was stopped by the Polish security forces. Lithuania, Latvia and Poland accused Minsk of creating a migration crisis. The Belarusian authorities deny any involvement in it. President of the republic Alexander Lukashenko said that he would no longer restrain the flow of refugees to the EU countries: according to him, due to Western sanctions, there is “neither money nor strength for this.” In addition, Belarusian border guards have repeatedly stated that migrants are forcibly expelled into the country …

https://ria.ru/20211111/migranty-1758526624.html

Belarus

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Where did the “Belarusian” migrants come from and where are they going? The migration crisis continues to develop in Eastern Europe – Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have reported a sharp increase in the number of illegal migrants who are trying to enter their territory from Belarus. On November 8, a convoy of several thousand refugees from the Middle East approached the Belarusian-Polish border. See in the Ria.ru video infographics who these people are and what their ultimate goal is. 2021-11-11T11: 52 true PT1M21S

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758457867_331 0:3062:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_26b70b74024091acc43f70ad12114675.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Belarus, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the European Union, Vladimir Makei, Russia, the situation with migrants on the border of Poland and Belarus