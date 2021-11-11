Former Binance executives say the exchange is worth $ 300 billion: report

Even with no physical office and seemingly few regulations affecting its business practices, Binance could reportedly be worth three times as much as Coinbase if it went public today.

According to a November 11 Wall Street Journal report, former executives of a major cryptocurrency exchange estimated that Binance could be worth up to $ 300 billion as a publicly traded company, given its current trading volume and transaction fees. CoinMarketCap data shows that Binance’s trading volume has exceeded $ 46 billion in the last 24 hours, making it the leader among exchanges, ahead of Coinbase with roughly $ 9.5 billion. The estimated valuation is also likely to outperform its US rival, which held an initial public offering of $ 100 billion in April.

If Binance goes public, it is unclear which country it will launch in. The exchange does not have an official headquarters, but its holding company is registered in the Cayman Islands, with previous ties to China, Japan, Malta and the Seychelles. CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) lives in Singapore and many Binance employees are reportedly scattered around the world.

However, CZ said in September that the exchange’s US arm is targeting an initial public offering in 2024, generating between $ 800 million and $ 1 billion in profits in 2020. Kraken, which is also considering a public listing in the United States by the end of next year, is valued at $ 10 billion as of June.

Binance is under scrutiny by regulators around the world, with authorities in the United States, Italy, Canada, Japan, Thailand and other countries warning local investors to exercise caution when using the exchange. In July, CZ said it wants Binance to be “licensed everywhere,” in coordination with regulators as the company expands.