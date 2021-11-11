Former Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergei Furgal will be tried in the Moscow region – Vladivostok News on VL.ru

The Supreme Court of the Russian Federation sent the case of ex-governor Sergei Furgal to a court near Moscow, RIA Novosti reports. The judge noted that the jury in Khabarovsk “knows him and the circumstances of the case better than anyone else,” but this may prevent them from making an objective decision.

“The petition [прокуратуры] is subject to satisfaction, “- the judge announced the decision. The trial of the criminal case against Sergei Furgal will take place in the Lyubertsy city court.

The judge pointed out that Furgal asked to consider his case with the participation of a jury, and the residents of Khabarovsk are best informed about the circumstances of this process and its participants.

“The presence of such information does not allow us to make an unambiguous conclusion that the jury will be impartial and issue an objective verdict,” the judge decided.

In addition, the court extended the arrest for another six months, until April 28, of Furgal and other defendants. At the same time, the arrest imposed on their property has been preserved. The defense has 10 days to appeal this decision.

Recall that the ex-governor’s case was supposed to be considered in the Khabarovsk Railway Court, but the prosecutor’s office insisted on changing the jurisdiction, indicating that Furgala, through his connections, could put pressure on the court and public opinion. The prosecutor also pointed out the unrest that provoked the detention of Furgal.

According to the investigation, Furgal and Nikolai Mistryukov in 2004 created an organized group to commit murders of competitors. It included Andrey Karepov and Mikhail Timofeev, who had authority in the criminal circles of the Khabarovsk Territory, who, in turn, attracted Marat Kadyrov and Andrey Paley to participate in the crimes for money.

In July 2004, according to the investigation, Kadyrov, while in the village of Progress, Amur Region, threw two grenades at a businessman who was receiving scrap metal. Tom managed to survive. Later, due to a long commercial dispute over the ownership of several real estate objects, Furgal and Mistryukov, through the mediation of Karepov and Timofeev, ordered the murder of another businessman. In October of the same year, Paley shot a businessman in Khabarovsk.

In order to conceal this crime, Paley in January 2005 in Khabarovsk shot a man who was part of Furgal’s entourage and who was aware of his involvement in the murder of an entrepreneur.

Let us remind you that on July 9, Sergei Furgal was detained at his home by officers of the Investigative Committee and the FSB. He was sent to Moscow to choose a preventive measure. Rallies in support of the politician in Khabarovsk went on until December. Nine mass events took place in Vladivostok. When the number of participants decreased, the actions turned into performances and picket lines, and other themes were added to Furgal.