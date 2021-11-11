Former South African President Frederick de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela, dies

11 November 2021, 10:46 GMT Updated 2 hours ago

In Cape Town, the former President of the Republic of South Africa, Frederic de Klerk, who was the last white leader of this country, has died.

De Klerk ruled South Africa from 1989 to 1994. In 1990, he legalized anti-apartheid parties, after which the most famous dissident in the country and fighter against black discrimination, Nelson Mandela, was released from prison.

In 1993, de Klerk, along with Mandela, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. And in 1994, multi-party elections were held in the country, in which Mandela’s party won, and he led the country.

The de Klerk Foundation said the former president died at his home in Cape Town at the age of 85.

The former president was diagnosed with cancer this year.

Leap into the unknown

De Klerk’s metamorphosis was a mirror image of the changes that took place with the first president of the USSR, Mikhail Gorbachev, Reuters notes.

Frederic de Klerk and Nelson Mandela. 1992 photo

Both politicians were loyal party members who rose to the pinnacle of power before embarking on reforming or dismantling the systems that had fed them for decades.

The collapse of the USSR and the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe helped de Klerk prepare the ground for his own bold initiatives.

“Within a few months, one of our major strategic concerns over the decades disappeared,” de Klerk wrote in his autobiography, The Last Path: A New Beginning.

Less than three months after the fall of the Berlin Wall, he legalized the African National Congress and announced the release of Nelson Mandela after 27 years behind bars.

At de Klerk’s 70th birthday celebrations in 2006, Mandela praised him for his leap into political obscurity.

“You have shown courage that few have shown in such circumstances,” said Mandela, who died in December 2013 at the age of 95, less than six months before the 20th anniversary of South Africa’s first multiparty elections.

An ambiguous legacy

The Nelson Mandela Foundation said in a statement following the news of de Klerk’s death that the two figures will always exist inseparably in history.

De Klerk and Nelson Mandela are two of the most prominent political figures in South African history

Yet de Klerk left an ambiguous mark in the hearts and minds of South Africans.

The country’s black population blamed him for his inability or unwillingness to put an end to apartheid and stop racial violence even earlier.

And at the beginning of last year, a scandal erupted around him when, in one of the radio interviews, he did not agree to equate apartheid with crimes against humanity.

Later, he partially admitted this and apologized for the pain caused to the people of the country by his comment.

The de Klerk Foundation explained his initial position by the fact that the comparison of apartheid with genocide was a “propaganda project of the Soviet Union” that greatly simplified the true history of South Africa.

However, this was not enough.

Shortly after the scandal (in February 2020), de Klerk arrived as a former leader in the South African parliament for the president’s annual address to lawmakers.

But the deputies from the opposition party “Fighters for Economic Freedom” demanded to take him out of the hall, saying that “there is a murderer and an adherent of apartheid with blood in his hands in the building.”

The situation was brought under control, de Klerk remained in the parliamentary hall, but since then the press has repeatedly attacked him.

The white population of South Africa blamed and continues to blame him for the fact that the transfer of power was completely unprepared. Government and ministerial positions were taken by people without any experience in governing the country, and often without sufficient education.

All this, they believe, led to a complete collapse of the country’s economy and a huge increase in crime.

Looting and killing of white farmers in the second half of the 1990s led to the complete collapse of the agricultural industry. The statistics of drug crimes and HIV incidence reached the highest rates during that period.

At the same time, the younger generation of South Africans of any race believes that the country has a chance to transform in large part thanks to de Klerk’s decisiveness and foresight.