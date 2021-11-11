Former South African President Frederick de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela, dies

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
153

Frederic de Klerk

Photo author, AFP

In Cape Town, the former President of the Republic of South Africa, Frederic de Klerk, who was the last white leader of this country, has died.

De Klerk ruled South Africa from 1989 to 1994. In 1990, he legalized anti-apartheid parties, after which the most famous dissident in the country and fighter against black discrimination, Nelson Mandela, was released from prison.

In 1993, de Klerk, along with Mandela, was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. And in 1994, multi-party elections were held in the country, in which Mandela’s party won, and he led the country.

The de Klerk Foundation said the former president died at his home in Cape Town at the age of 85.

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here