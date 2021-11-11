Friends actresses reunite to meet Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom (Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Variety)

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom met up with the Friends stars this week!

Friends (Photo: HBO Max)

The couple were spotted at dinner at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Thursday night in Los Angeles. Katie and Orlando are joined by Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow, as well as Ben Winston, who produced the recent Friends reunion special for HBO Max. Ben is also the executive producer of the show with James Corden and works with all celebrities for their talk show appearances.

Perhaps the stars are preparing a new joint project?

Katy Perry. Photo: legion-media.ru Orlando Bloom. Photo: legion-media.ru Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. Photo: legion-media.ru

Last year, there were rumors that Jennifer would become the godmother of Katy and Orlando’s daughter Daisy, but that turned out to be untrue.

