From Polina Gagarina to Natalie Portman – how bangs can change your appearance for the better and worse

Bangs are capable of changing the appearance of any person and the photographs of the stars “before” and “after” prove this. It suits some people and makes the image brighter and more memorable. But other bangs only age outwardly and emphasize imperfections on the face, so it is better to simply not wear it.

Irina Shayk

The famous model Irina Shayk decided to experiment with her appearance and make herself a bang only once in her life, namely back in 2018. Many fans began to criticize the catwalk star and noted that such an image does not suit Irina. The problem is likely that the bangs were not fitted correctly. After all, it can be of the most different shape, density. And Shayk’s bangs are very rare and stick to the face. In other words, the model abandoned it and made the right choice.

Jessica Alba

The popular actress Jessica Alba is very beautiful by nature and sometimes it seems that her appearance will definitely not spoil anything. However, when the star made a curtain for herself, she definitely miscalculated. As a result, she only made Jessica’s chin sharper and heavier. All the hard lines of the face were emphasized in Alba. But the main trump card in the appearance of the actress is some lightness and smoothness.

Penelope Cruz

The face of the actress Penelope Cruz is such that it has quite a few sharp corners. Therefore, it is important for her to more carefully select for herself options for hairstyles and haircuts. Pronounced curls and detailing clearly go to the movie star. If there is some shaggy and smoothness, the face becomes not so neat. In other words, the bangs will forgive the actress, although at the same time it does not disfigure.

Salma Hayek

The bangs, which the stylist selected for the actress, creates some clear horizontal line on the face and thereby makes it larger, larger, and the chin heavy. Ultimately, the actress ruffled that bangs were not for her. And, most likely, she is right. Long loose hair without bangs is more suitable for Salme.

Natalie Portman

After 30 years, the famous actress Natalie Portman seems to have blossomed and become even more beautiful. In her youth, she was a sweet girl who loved to experiment. Then she could easily wear bangs. Especially many fans remember the image with a square. However, without the bangs, the celebrity looks much better. After all, she has the correct facial features, rather neat and her forehead does not need to be covered with bangs at all. Especially the actress goes wavy loose curls.

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez is not at all afraid to experiment and has surprised her many fans with new looks more than once. She tried a variety of haircuts and hairstyles, both with and without bangs. And it’s worth noting that in any case, Selena looks great. The bangs do not damage her facial features. But at the same time, she will somewhat forgive the image of the singer and can make some angles more rough in appearance.

Polina Gagarina

Polina Gagarina has more dynamic facial features. Bangs can simply make the singer’s appearance rougher and tougher, killing natural beauty. It is worth noting that Polina has a rather high forehead. Therefore, it needs to be formalized. The best option for Gagarina is a square with beautifully and neatly arranged strands that also cover her forehead.

Ekaterina Klimova

Ekaterina Klimova has a very sophisticated appearance, which is difficult to spoil, but can be made easier. The bangs are often inappropriate for her, given the facial features. The actress is much better off without her.

Olesya Sudzilovskaya

Looking at Olesya’s appearance, it is worth noting that bangs can not always be evil. If this haircut element does not suit all the celebrities listed above, then the opposite is true here. Olesya has a high forehead, smooth, but at the same time, hard facial features. Adequate and correctly selected bangs clearly suit her and improve her facial features.

Christina Ricci

Christina Ricci is an example of how looks just require bangs. The actress has a very high forehead, which makes her face disproportionate. And the bangs hide this flaw and make the eyes more expressive.