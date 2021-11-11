https://ria.ru/20211111/dokumenty-1758510732.html

FSB disclosed documents on Japan’s preparations for an attack on the USSR

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. The Russian Federal Security Service has released new, formerly top-secret documents about Japan’s preparations for an attack on the USSR during World War II, marking the 73rd anniversary of the conclusion of the Tokyo Tribunal, the International Military Tribunal for the Far East over Japan’s top war criminals. It ran from May 3, 1946 to November 12, 1948, and was longer than the Nuremberg (1945-1946). The FSB presented the interrogation records of six high-ranking Japanese war criminals who told about Japan’s plans to start a war against the Soviet Union. These documents are part of the “Special folder” of the Soviet military counterintelligence SMERSH, stored in the Central Archives at Lubyanka. The term “Special Folder” means the highest degree of secrecy of documents to be archived. Based on the experience gained by counterintelligence agencies in Germany and other countries of Eastern and Central Europe in the search for Nazi criminals and their accomplices, even during the hostilities against Japan in August 1945 in the Far East, special task forces were created in the counterintelligence directorates SMERSH of the Trans-Baikal, 1st and 2nd Far Eastern fronts to identify those who had committed war crimes among the Japanese prisoners. Then SMERSH managed to arrest the former Deputy Minister of War of Japan, Lieutenant General Kiyoji Tominaga; Lieutenant General Mitsuharu Miyake, former chief of staff of the Kwantung Army and chief of the central staff of the Japanese-Manchu government organization Kio-Wa-Kai; the ex-chief of the central Japanese military mission in Harbin, Major General Shun Akikusu; Colonel Saburo Asadu, former chief of the intelligence department of the Kwantung Army headquarters; ex-commander of the defense of the Kwantung fortified area, Lieutenant General Kenzo Yanagitu; former chief of the Manchukuo General Police Department Toshio Hoshiko. “Tominaga, Miyake, Yanagita, Akikusa, Assada and Hoshiko testified that the Japanese government had been preparing a war against the Soviet Union for many years. In 1941, in collusion with the German government , the Japanese stepped up their preparations for war, and for this purpose, the Japanese General Staff, similar to the Barbarossa plan, developed its own plan of attack on the USSR, which bore the code name “Kantokuen”, which means “special maneuvers of the Kwantung Army,” wrote the head of the Chief of the SMERSH counterintelligence department, Colonel-General Viktor Abakumov, in a memo to the Soviet government on February 13, 1946. in the location of the troops of the Red Army, “Abakumov pointed out. He proposed to include all six in the list of Japanese nsk war criminals to be tried by the International Military Tribunal in Tokyo, but the authorities did not support this idea. As a result, each of these six was held in a separate criminal case, which were investigated by the state security agencies of the USSR.

