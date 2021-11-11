fur Lambo Kim Kardashian – Behind the wheel magazine

The American model has a rather unusual Lamborghini. And extremely impractical, and as for beauty, there can be many opinions.

American model and reality TV star Kim Kardashian loves to indulge in luxury. The wife of the musician Kanye West makes similar demands on the car fleet. At first glance, it is not surprising that the Lamborghini Urus is registered there. On the second – it is bewildering why the powerful SUV is completely covered with fur.

If you think there is a clever PR game behind this to get attention, then it really is. “Fur Lmbo” consists of the material from which Ms. Kardashian’s latest clothing line is made. It’s about cozy, cute underwear that she also wears in a photo on her Instagram channel.

Judging by the fact that even the rims are covered with cloth, the car is unlikely to go on a real road. Otherwise, the white cases will quickly lose their appearance. Or the whole car will turn into a torch. Because not only are all the vents hidden behind white plush, but the extravagant cover’s proximity to the exhaust system is risky, even on short trips. By the way, interior fur and makeup do not get along well either – but one can only guess about that.

The next negative scenario: coffee mug in hand, emergency braking …

So most likely the SUV after a photo shoot on the social network has already completed its task and is now parked like a dust collector in the Kardashian garage, or it will all be dismantled and Lambo will turn into a normal car again. Of course, this does not apply to the interior, the white fur may remain.

Photo: Instagram