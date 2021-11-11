https://ria.ru/20211111/gaz-1758503455.html

Gas pumping through the Yamal-Europe pipeline decreased by more than a third

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Direct gas supplies to Germany via the Yamal-Europe pipeline fell by more than 33 percent, according to the data of the German operator Gascade. Pumping from 8:00 to 9:00 Moscow time amounted to 695 thousand cubic meters, which is a third less than in the last hours of the gas day (ends at 8:00 Moscow time), when it fluctuated around a million cubic meters. The maximum on the eve reached 1.47 million cubic meters per hour. At the same time, Gazprom’s supplies through Ukraine are kept at the level of Wednesday: orders, like November 10, indicate the maximum volume within the framework of the company’s contractual obligations – 109 million cubic meters. Yamal – Europe, along with with Nord Stream and the gas transmission system of Ukraine, is one of the main routes for the supply of Russian raw materials to Europe. The pipe with a length of more than two thousand kilometers passes through the territory of four countries – Russia, Belarus, Poland and Germany – and can pump up to 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Now the attention of market participants is riveted on it, taking into account Gazprom’s plans to increase the flow to European underground storage facilities after completion of reservoir pumping in Russia.

