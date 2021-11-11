https://ria.ru/20211111/gazprom-1758639013.html
Gazprom has not booked capacities for transit through Poland and Ukraine
Gazprom has not booked capacity for transit through Poland and Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021
Gazprom has not booked capacities for transit through Poland and Ukraine
Gazprom did not book additional capacities for the transit of gas through Poland and Ukraine for Friday, but again bought part of them on the Ukrainian border with Slovakia
MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Gazprom did not book additional capacities for the transit of gas through Poland and Ukraine for Friday, but again bought some of them on the Ukrainian border with Slovakia, according to data from the GSA Platform and RBP sites. Gaz-System, the operator of the Polish gas transmission system (GTS), offered at an auction for booking on Friday additional transport capacity of the Yamal – Europe gas pipeline in the amount of about 58 million cubic meters. However, the offer remained unclaimed. “Operator of the Ukrainian gas transportation system” put up additional capacities on the border with Russia in the amount of 15 million cubic meters for booking on Friday, but they also remained unredeemed. However, at the exit point from the Ukrainian gas transportation system on the border with Slovakia, as in the previous day, a part – slightly less than a quarter – of the proposed volume was again booked – 19.2 million cubic meters out of the 85.7 million available. of gas by Gazprom to Europe via Poland and Ukraine, which the company used on Wednesday and Thursday, and do not expect a further increase in transit. Requests for pumping through the Ukrainian GTS on Thursday indicate the maximum volume of supplies within the framework of the company’s contractual obligations – 109 million cubic meters. At the same time, the gas flow through Poland through Yamal – Europe (it goes under the reservation for November) has decreased compared to the previous day by about a third and fluctuated in the region of 625-760 thousand cubic meters per hour. Gazprom announced on November 9, that approved and began to implement the plan for gas injection into five European underground storage facilities (UGS) for November, completing the injection into the Russian ones. The corresponding order to the company was given by the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin. The head of state ordered to increase stocks in storage facilities in Austria and Germany. It is in these two countries that Gazprom has five UGS facilities – the German Jemgum, Katarina, Reden, Etzel and the Austrian Haidach.
