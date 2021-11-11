Germans condemn Merkel’s calls for Putin to intervene in migration crisis

https://ria.ru/20211111/migranty-1758585071.html

Merkel turned to Putin caught in double standards

Germans condemned Merkel’s calls for Putin to intervene in the migration crisis – RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

Merkel turned to Putin caught in double standards

Readers of the German newspaper Die Welt spoke about Angela Merkel’s request to Vladimir Putin to influence the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko because of … RIA Novosti, 11.11.2021

2021-11-11T15: 17

2021-11-11T15: 17

2021-11-11T15: 19

Lithuania

vladimir putin

Angela Merkel

European Union

Alexander Lukashenko

north stream – 2

welt

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758340587_0-0:3138:1765_1920x0_80_0_0_a8923e613dd41d1e1b9dcd9c4695a6d5.jpg

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. Readers of the German newspaper Die Welt spoke about Angela Merkel’s request to Vladimir Putin to influence President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko because of the migration crisis at the EU border. Many Internet users were surprised and amused by the desire of the European flagship country to use Russia in resolving another internal crisis. Influencing the regime in Minsk “: Merkel calls on Putin to intervene in Belarus! “Guys, I haven’t laughed like that for a long time, I think Putin too,” wrote a commentator with the nickname Ereignishorizont. “You just need to ask why Putin should help? The country was hit by sanctions from the EU, well, Russia coped with this, this year the volume of trade with the United States increased with a balanced trade turnover by about 35%. Russian raw materials are sold like my baker’s fresh bread. What can the EU offer in exchange for Russia’s interference in the internal affairs of its neighbor? “Asked the user bernd K. Commentator Tomas K. also caught European countries in double standards in relation to Moscow.” Now the President of Russia must help us. Yeah. Why not. One more question. This is the same president against whom the sanctions are applied. And this is the same bad guy who is already blamed for everything that goes wrong. The fact that American tanks are being thrown into Poland (that is, towards Russia) along the German autobahns is, of course, only in the name of democracy and human rights, “he said indignantly.” Sanctions? This is horror. The fact that Putin is talking to this person at all is probably due to the time when he got to know and appreciated us, East Germans, “suggested user jens z. However, other readers of the publication have found a way to convince Russia to solve this EU problem.” Merkel will tell Putin that if he influences Lukashenka in the right way, Nord Stream 2 will immediately get a permit for operation, and meanwhile the Meuse and the EU will lift all sanctions, “said an Analogie commentator. In recent months, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland declare an increase in the number of illegal immigrants from the countries of the Middle East and North Africa on the border with Belarus. In particular, in Poland, according to the latest data, more than 30 thousand people illegally tried to get in. On Monday, several thousand migrants in Belarus, including women and children , moved towards the Polish border. Finding themselves in front of the fence, they tried to explain that they had left their countries because of the danger to their lives. periodically using tear gas. Refugees have set up camp and continue to make efforts to overcome obstacles in Warsaw, which has been described as the largest attempted mass invasion of state territory in Polish history. Poland and Lithuania introduced a state of emergency on the borders with Belarus and pulled troops there.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211111/migrant-1758574284.html

https://ria.ru/20211111/migranty-1758544891.html

Lithuania

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0a/1758340587_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6c4093232e5f0086aa695fd682c54b35.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Lithuania, Vladimir Putin, Angela Merkel, European Union, Alexander Lukashenko, Nord Stream 2, Welt, Russia