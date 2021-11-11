Gorgeous! Valentina Shevchenko posted a photo from an interview about Halle Berry’s film

The sports drama will premiere online on November 23 via Netflix. Valentina Shevchenko plays the role of the main character’s rival.

BISHKEK, 29 Sep – Sputnik. UFC Flyweight Champion Valentina Shevchenko posted on her Instagram page photos taken during an interview about the film “In the Bruises”.

“Had a wonderful day in Los Angeles, giving several interviews about the premiere of Bruised,” the athlete wrote.

Later, the domestic athlete published another picture with Hollywood star Halle Berry. Note that in the film Shevchenko plays the role of the main character’s rival.

The film “Bruised” follows a female MMA fighter named Jackie (played by Halle Berry herself), whose career began to decline after losing an important fight. Jackie had been convinced all her life that wrestling was the only thing she could do well. Finding herself at a broken trough, she decides to establish a relationship with her six-year-old son, whom she once abandoned for a career. But the octagon and the thirst for fame still haunt her, and when she gets a chance to speak against a rising blood sport star, Jackie grabs him, not thinking that her rival is much stronger.

The role of the rising star of mixed martial arts – Jackie’s main rival – was played by Valentina Shevchenko. It is known that the Kyrgyz champion broke several bones of the Hollywood star during joint filming. Due to this injury, the team had to interrupt the filming process for a while.

The highly anticipated sports drama “Bruised” will premiere online on November 23 via streaming service Netflix.