Gosling told how he coped with paternal responsibilities during quarantine

ryangoslinguk / Instagram Actor Ryan Gosling in an interview with GQ told how he coped with his father’s duties in quarantine. According to the artist, family life during the pandemic was not easy.

Gosling, 40, and his wife, Eva Mendes, 47, are one of the most private couples in Hollywood. They rarely talk about their personal lives to fans and prefer family evenings to go out. Very little is known, for example, that the actors are raising two daughters: seven-year-old Esmeralda and five-year-old Amada. However, in the last interview, Gosling revealed some details of his family life – how he and his wife coped with raising children in quarantine.

“Our children are still small, so it was not easy for them to be apart from other children. Because of this, Eva and I played more in the picture than in our entire life, ”Gosling recalled.

The actor revealed that it took finding creative ways to keep the kids entertained, and he and Mendes “went out of their way.” He gave the example of theatrical bedtime stories, read in different voices, and admitted that it took quite a long time.