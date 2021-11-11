guided tour of the actress’s penthouse in New York

Kate Winslet leads a rather closed lifestyle and does not publish anything on social networks, so the decor of at least one of her mansions or apartments remained a secret for her fans … At least until today. Now the Oscar-winning actress has put up a two-story penthouse in New York for sale, and we have the opportunity to look inside.

Kate bought the apartment 16 years ago, when she was married to director Sam Mendes. After a while, the couple broke up, and in 2012, the actress bought out her ex-husband’s share in order to subsequently rent out the apartment. And so, since 2017, it was possible to live in a penthouse for $ 20 thousand a month, and now it can be purchased for $ 5.7 million.

The area of ​​the penthouse is almost 280 square meters, which houses four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, a very spacious and bright living room combined with a dining room and kitchen. The interior is done in white and beige colors, in addition, due to high ceilings, a large number of panoramic windows and a sunny side, the apartment has a lot of natural light. The master bedroom on the second floor has access to a terrace where you can sunbathe or have a get-together with friends.