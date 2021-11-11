https://ria.ru/20211111/lekarstvo-1758491314.html

Gunzburg announced the development of a drug that suppresses the reproduction of COVID-19

MOSCOW, November 11 – RIA Novosti. A drug to suppress the multiplication of coronavirus is being developed, but the result will be later than a drug based on antibodies, Alexander Gunzburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told RIA Novosti. Clinical trials of the drug are scheduled to begin in January and be completed within three to four months. According to him, the center is working on such a series of drugs. “But, unfortunately, I cannot promise that it will be within a few months.” – added the head of the center of Gamaleya. The scientist stressed that this will take more time.

