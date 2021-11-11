Gunzburg recalled that compulsory vaccination is not compulsory :: Society :: RBC

Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC



Compulsory vaccination against coronavirus does not imply coercion and punishment for refusing it. This was stated by the director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after N.F. Gamalei Alexander Gintsburg, Interfax reports.

“There is a vaccination law, under which she [вакцинация] held. Everything is registered there. As far as I know, our legislation in this regard is very soft, no one will put anyone in jail or even fine. There can be no question of any compulsion, ”said Gunzburg.

According to him, obligatory means free and generally available. “It is rather a promise of the Russian state to the population,” the scientist said.

He noted that the national vaccination calendar is mandatory for all Russians, while the vaccination calendar, according to epidemiological indications, is mandatory for citizens only in those regions where there is a focus of this disease.

“So when I talk about the national vaccination schedule, it’s the same as with the flu vaccine. The flu was introduced into the national calendar, and so it is necessary to do with COVID-19, ”the scientist added.