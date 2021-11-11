Gunzburg spoke about work on a COVID suppressive drug :: Society :: RBC

Analogues already exist in the world, but they are not powerful enough to be used to treat patients with severe COVID-19. At the Center. The Gamaleis are also working on a series of medicines for such patients.

Center them. N.F. Gamalei is working on the creation of a drug that will suppress the multiplication of coronavirus in the body, said the head of the scientific institution Alexander Gintsburg, reports RIA Novosti. This drug can also be used to treat patients with a severe stage of the development of the disease.

“If by drugs you mean drugs that will purposefully suppress the multiplication of the virus, then we are also working on this problem. Those drugs that exist now – they exist, by the way, but they do not suppress the multiplication of the virus so well that they could be used to treat patients in serious condition, “he explained, adding that over such a series of drugs in the center also work.

At the same time, he emphasized that he could not promise a result “within a few months,” since the creation of such a drug takes more time.

In early November, the British authorities approved the use of the drug molnupiravir, which prevents the virus from multiplying in the human body, disrupting the genetic code of the virus. The drug is available in pill form and can be prescribed on an outpatient basis. Clinical trials have shown that the use of molnupiravir reduces the risk of hospitalization and death from COVID-19 by about half.