Guy Pearce to star opposite Kate Winslet in Meir of Easttown

British actors Guy Pearce and Kate Winslet will rejoin the HBO series, this time in a project called Meir of Easttown. This was reported by Deadline.

Pierce will portray professor and novelist Richard Rayon, while Winslet will portray Mar Sheehan, a Pennsylvania detective whose life is crumbling in a murder investigation.

Guy Pearce will replace Ben Miles on the show, who left the project due to an inconvenient filming schedule more than a year ago. The series was written by Brad Inglesby and directed by Craig Zobel.

Julianne Nicholson, Gene Smart, Anguri Rice, Evan Peters and other artists will also appear on the show. Producers on the project include Inglesby, Zobel, Winslet, Paul Lee and Gavin O’Connor.

Winslet and Pierce had previously met on the set of the 2011 remake of Mildred Pierce. Both actors then received Emmy awards for their roles. Pierce also starred in The Two Queens, The King’s Speech! and “Death Number”.

Winslet is best known for her work on Titanic, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and The Reader. The actress is currently filming the sequel to Avatar. Previously, she presented the dramas “Ammonite”, “Blackbird” and “Black Beauty” – in the latter, Winslet voiced a horse.