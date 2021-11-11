Gwyneth Paltrow showed how she celebrates Thanksgiving

The actress rarely publishes pictures with family members.

Yesterday, US citizens celebrated the country’s most popular family holiday, Thanksgiving Day. Like most Americans, actress Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated this day with her family. On the occasion of the holiday, Gwyneth, along with Apple and her son Moses, visited the grave of her father, the famous film director Bruce Paltrow. Paltrow told about this to subscribers on her social networks, having published a new photo with children.

Gwyneth Paltrow with her daughter Apple and son Moses [+–]

“On November 26, I was able to visit my father’s resting place – it happened on his birthday. I was accompanied by two of my most beloved people. Happy Thanksgiving. There are incredible ups and downs in life. Perhaps feeling them at the same time is a great art. “, – the celebrity signed the publication.

16-year-old Apple and 14-year-old Moses are Gwyneth’s children, born to musician Chris Martin. After the divorce, the actress and leader of the Coldplay group remained in an almost family relationship and decided on joint custody of the children. Since the divorce, Paltrow and Martin call up very often and are constantly in touch. In addition, former spouses often host large family celebrations together.

The ex-husband of the actress with her new lover Dakota Johnson was invited as a guest on the honeymoon trip of Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk.

In one of her interviews, Paltrow admitted that after breaking up with Chris, their relationship became closer, better and more trusting than during their life together. Gwyneth is convinced that the main secret of their friendship with Martin is to strive for a common goal – to make their children happy.