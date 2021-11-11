Hackers attacked MediaMarkt and demanded a ransom of $ 50 million in bitcoin

European electronics and home appliance retailer MediaMarkt has been hit by the ransomware Hive virus. Hackers demand $ 50 million in bitcoin, Retail Detail reports.

The buyout was originally $ 240 million but dropped automatically when the company entered negotiations, according to BleepingComputer.

As a result of the attack, servers and workstations were encrypted. This led to the shutdown of IT systems to prevent its spread.

The incident affected many of the chain’s stores, mostly in the Netherlands and Germany. MediaMarkt owns over 1000 retail sites in 13 countries. The company employs about 53,000 people and has an annual turnover of over € 20 billion.

According to the publication, 3100 of the retailer’s servers were affected.

Hive not only encrypts data, but it usually steals it. Hackers post files on their HiveLeaks leaks site if they don’t get the ransom. Whether the information was stolen from MediaMarkt is unknown.

Standard Hive Operator ransom Note. Data: BleepingComputer.

“The MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group and its national divisions became the target of a cyberattack. The company immediately informed the relevant authorities and is working in full force to identify the affected systems and eliminate any damage caused as soon as possible, ”the company replied to the publication’s request.

Recall that in May, the world’s largest meat processing company JBS and the operator of the Colonial Pipeline, which supplies the fuel to the east coast of the pipeline, were subjected to a ransomware attack in the United States.

The first paid hackers a ransom of $ 11 million in bitcoin.

Colonial Pipeline transferred 75 BTC (about $ 5 million at that time) to the attackers. The FBI returned most of the ransom paid by the company – 63.7 BTC.

