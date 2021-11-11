Halle Berry in a revealing bikini hit the fans with her fit body

Los Angeles, June 9. Hollywood actress Halle Berry wowed fans with a photo from the beach in a revealing bikini.

On her Instagram page, the 54-year-old actress posted a snapshot from the beach: a relaxed Berry with her hair down lies on the sand. She is wearing only a turquoise-brown bikini.

“If you need to choose a bikini, then my answer is: yes, please!” – she signed the picture.

By this time, the photo has already collected more than 163 thousand likes and 2.2 thousand comments. Subscribers do not spare epithets, admiring the star’s toned body.

Pr Scr instagram.com / @halleberry

Stop. You are killing me!”; “It is enough to look at the body of a woman over 50 years old!”; “You are divine!”; “Incredible!”; “Hot figure” – praised the followers of Berry in the comments.

Previously FAN made up the top 10 stars with serious illnesses. One of the lines of the list is occupied by Halle Berry, who 30 years ago found out that she had diabetes: on the set of the series, she suddenly fell into a coma. According to the celebrity, it took her a long time to come to terms with the disease. The actress has given up alcohol and leads a healthy lifestyle.

At the beginning of the year, the Hollywood star revealed the secrets of harmony to fans. Constant physical activity helps her to keep herself in good shape. She launched a series of signature workouts in the free fitness app FitOn.