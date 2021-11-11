Halle Berry offended: fans do not believe in her feminine charms

54-year-old movie star Halle Berry (Academy Award for the drama “Ball of the Monsters”) offended that evil tongues on the Internet do not believe in her feminine charms

Berry – a spectacular woman. Emotional, with delicate features, beautiful figure. Men lose their heads from such. Our heroine is no exception. She was married three times, gave birth to a son and a daughter from different partners, the actor fought because of her Olivier Martinez (“Taking Lives”) and a fashion model Gabriel Aubrey… But Halle parted with all her husbands and lovers and is now trying to “build love” with the 51-year-old singer Van Hunt… Which gave the ill-wishers a reason to believe that she was generally unable to keep a man.

– Who said I want this? Women don’t owe you a damn thing! – angry Berry, which seems to have been touched to the quick. – If you took the wrong step, turn around, take the desired course and start all over again.

However, even if Halle parted with her lovers, as she claims, it was easy, but after that she did not give them a go. So, she was suing Gabriel Aubrey when he tried to reduce the amount of alimony from $ 16 to $ 3.8 thousand per month. Berry accused the ex that he spends most of the money not on their daughter Nala, but on himself.