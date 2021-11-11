hallucinogenic thriller with Nicole Kidman – Rambler / cinema

When the traditional thrillers are tired, and the soul requires something new, “Nine Completely Strangers” will come to the rescue. Rambler will tell about the insane TV series starring Nicole Kidman.

Photo: frame from the seriesframe from the series

The series “Nine Complete Strangers” is based on the novel by the writer Liana Moriarty, who became famous thanks to the adaptation of her other novel “Big Little Lies”. Both works have common features that stand out for the author’s handwriting – psychologism, mystical connotation, reflections on the facets of morality.

According to the plot, nine typical residents of a big city arrive at an elite resort: a writer, a former athlete, a blogger, a journalist, a divorced woman, a married couple and others. They are united by a difficult period in life, someone suffers from addiction, someone has recently lost a loved one, and someone is losing himself.

For ten days, director Masha is watching the treatment process, who wants to breathe new life into the body and mind of her patients. Masha was born in Russia, built a career, led not so much a righteous lifestyle, and then lost everything. Approaching death, she began a new path and took up healing. However, the methods of its treatment, let’s face it, are completely unconventional.

Recently, and in fact, similar initiatives have become popular. People come to a retreat, where all means of communication are taken away from them in order to immerse themselves in themselves and solve their problems. On the one hand, you are surrounded by nature and a wonderful hotel. On the other hand, this is a real psychological training, which not everyone can endure.

At first, the series seems funny and a little scary, then the story takes on weight and talks about loss, relationships, the boundaries of the real and the illusory. The authors of the series are absolutely sure that people can change for the better, but the best is also quite abstract.