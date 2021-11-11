haters hunted pregnant Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

During a performance by Travis Scott in Texas at the Astroworld Festival, 8 people were killed in a mass stampede, another 17 were taken to hospitals. After that, the haters began to blame not only the rapper, but also his beloved, pregnant Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (Photo: @kyliejenner)

The reality TV star accompanied the father of her children during the performance. They, along with Kendall Jenner and daughter Stormy, came to Texas for a Travis concert. Kylie actively posted Stories on her Instagram, which show how a huge crowd of people jumped up and sang along with the rapper.

After the tragedy, haters began to write nasty things to pregnant Kylie. “People have died, come to your senses!”, “This is a tragedy, and you are happy?”

On his Twitter, the rapper stated that he was “very depressed.” “I pray for families and for all those affected by what happened at Astoworld. I work with the Houston police as they continue to investigate the tragic loss of life, ”he wrote.

Note that during the concert, Travis Scott stopped the performance several times, seeing people pushing near the stage, and asked the guards to help the victims get out of the crowd. Emergency vehicles drove up to the stage several times with their sirens and flashing lights on.