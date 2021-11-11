How Hollywood digests the “culture of cancellation” :: Life :: RBC Style

Tatiana Aleshicheva, film critic

On September 25 in San Sebastian, awards were handed out for the film festival, which traditionally ends the European festival season. The Spaniards acted more tolerantly: women represented the majority in the jury, as well as among the filmmakers who received the prizes. But the festival got into flashy headlines a couple of days earlier – scandals always attract more attention than celebrations. It was known in advance that the honorary prize “Donostia” (as the name of San Sebastian in the Basque language sounds) for his contribution to the cinema is going to be awarded to Johnny Depp, who fell under the skating rink of the “culture of cancellation”. The Spanish Association of Women Filmmakers opposed the gesture, but the director of the festival, Jose Luis Rebordinos, reminded colleagues of the presumption of innocence, which is especially important to defend, “when the practice of lynching is widespread on social networks.”

Cancel culture, or the boycott of a public persona who somehow trampled public morals, originated on college campuses among millennials as a consequence of the security cult in the early 2010s, and by the end of the decade became closely intertwined with the women’s movement against violence. Her methods are illegitimate, but effective: as a result of public condemnation of a career, you can lose it at once, and not by a court verdict, but “by concepts” – corporations always hear the noise of social networks. The long-term litigation between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused the actor of domestic violence, did not lead to a court verdict – he is legally clean. But here’s Depp’s career, this business, consider, buried. Disney removed Jack Sparrow from the Pirates of the Caribbean spin-off, and Warner Bros. cleaned out Grindelwald from Fantastic Beasts. The MGM studio paid Depp $ 3 million for participation in the “Great” against the previously agreed $ 6 million, and then “forgot” to release the film in American distribution – at the same time, the director of the film, Andrew Levitas, was not involved in scandals by sleep or in the least.

Against this background, the San Sebastian Film Festival looks like a frontier – the Spaniards are not for the first time going across the Hollywood agenda. In 2020, the festival went to meet the “canceled” in the States Woody Allen, allowing him to shoot “The Rifkin Festival” on its territory, and then making it the opening film.

Still from the film “Rifkin Festival” © Kinopoisk

But if 85-year-old Allen can no longer be caught, then Depp is still trying to save the remnants of his reputation. Instead of modestly picking up the prize and taking his leave without teasing the feminists, the actor burst into a fiery speech in San Sebastian. Its main idea is as follows: today everyone can fall under the skating rink of public vilification: “One phrase said by someone in your condemnation is enough, and the carpet will be pulled out from under your feet.”

Jose Luis Rebordinos and Johnny Depp at the San Sebastian Film Festival, September 22, 2021 © JUAN NAHARRO GIMENEZ / GETTY IMAGES

Depp’s case is indicative not only because it was not the court that “sentenced” him, but public opinion. His “character” and artistic image also played a role in this story. In the 1990s, he flaunted in front of the public in the status of a cheeky rock star, a bully and a nonconformist, and in the 2000s this image finally merged with him. And it’s not his fault that the times are different now, life, swinging to the left, swinging to the right, and a completely different hero has become in demand in the public. A humble fellow, participating in 6+ format shows, which the Disney viewer will have nothing to reproach with. The years of storm and onslaught have passed, and the current Puritan consensus, formed in society in opposition to them, not only demands moral purity from the current public figures, but is trying with all its might to abolish the previous ones that are not suitable for the new rank.

Another thing is that in the depths of Hollywood, broadcasting the moral imperative to the whole world, it seems that an understanding is ripening that the “culture of cancellation” with its current scale can really crush the innocent, and something must be done about it. This idea is clearly advertised by the two streaming platforms in their latest series. In The Chair, Netflix’s sweetest campus comedy, we are asked to rate this plot: Provincial university students demand the firing of literature teacher Bill Dobson (Jay Duplass), who zigzagged at the lecture. Talking about the absurdism of Camus and Beckett, born as a reaction to the madness of World War II, Bill allowed himself this gesture to emphasize his point. This trick is spontaneous and stupid, but still not enough to declare a quiet literary critic who will not offend a fly as a fascist. Maybe you shouldn’t cling to a formal excuse in order to let all the dogs down on the harmless hero? – this idea is clearly embedded in the script of the series. And the mechanism of the “culture of cancellation” is also presented there in all its glory: the stupid professor does not even know how to repent correctly and convincingly, so the public anger towards him flares up even brighter. That is, the point is no longer the offense itself, but that the appointed guilty must observe certain rituals in order to rehabilitate himself. Prescribed by whom? Yes, no one, the correct algorithm for repentance is not spelled out anywhere, but lynching for non-compliance can be quite specific: baiting on social networks, depriving a career.

Shot from the TV series “Department” © Kinopoisk

An even more curious story unfolds in the second season of the most feminist series on today’s TV, Apple TV +’s Morning Show. “Sexual predator” Mitch Kessler (Steve Carell), fired from the TV channel after a sex scandal (his guilt is undeniable), vegetates in Italy. One day he becomes a victim of an attack: in a cafe he is attacked by an ardent feminist who demands that he immediately leave the public place, because his mere presence there insults her. It soon turns out that all this was done for the sake of publishing on social networks: the friend of the attacker is filming a story for Instagram. At the same time, Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston), Mitch’s co-host, is terrified of the release of a disclosure book, which says that she was closer to him than she tries to present to the public. Alex is sure that after this her career will collapse. Stop, but she herself did not harass anyone. So what – the punishment will still fall on her head. But the most curious thing happens further: in the second season of the series, Karella’s character turns into a complex reflective figure – he is fully aware of what he has done in his life and deeply regrets. One cannot help but recall the director of the San Sebastian Film Festival, who, in Johnny Depp’s case, also spoke of the “right to rehabilitation.”

Shot from the series “Morning Show” © Kinopoisk

So, the public censorship that corporations are listening to is still enormously influential, but at the same time, doubts about the fairness of the “cancellation culture” are brewing in the bowels of these corporations and can already be clearly seen in the scripts of Hollywood TV shows.