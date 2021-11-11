how Kim Kardashian’s style has changed

Kim Kardashian is one of those stars whose outings never go unnoticed. She does not follow trends, but creates her own unique style, the main components of which have been latex, form-fitting minis, Yeezy sneakers and deep necklines for several years.

In general, today’s outfits of Kim Kardashian are largely due to Kanye West. It was he who influenced the formation of the star’s style, adding nylon sportswear, men’s bombers and a whole collection of sneakers to her wardrobe.

On Kim’s birthday, we remember how her style changed.

2005 – 2007

When in 2005 everyone just started talking about Kim Kardashian, the star appeared on the red carpet in dresses with a deep neckline. In many ways, the style of the star was influenced by her friendship with Paris Hilton. Hence, skinny jeans with boots, and thin belts over vests and tops.

2008 – 2011

During this period, Kim continues to sing odes to velor suits, and at the same time increasingly adds gold details to her looks: from accessories to a floor-length dress with an unexpected cut. Another Kardashian love is the leopard print. In 2010, Kim wore it all the time: to parties and social events.

2012 – 2014

An affair with Kanye West definitely marked a new chapter not only in Kim’s personal life, but also in her outfits. Gradually, the star abandoned bright dresses and began to appear more and more often in white and black looks. For a date with West, Kardashian chose combinations, pantsuits and outfits in restrained colors.

2014 – 2017

From that moment on, the influence of Kanye was increasingly traced in the images of Kim. Instead of fringes, she chooses jackets for a naked body, and dresses with bright prints are replaced by translucent textures and mesh. At the same time, Kardashian first wears a latex dress. It was this that became the beginning of the formation of Kim’s unique style.

2017 – 2020

Since 2017, not only tabloids, but also fashion publications have been closely following Kim’s releases. Each new image of Kim becomes an occasion for discussion, and the star herself continues to appear in latex, nude suits, bicycles and oversized hoodies.

Kim Kardashian today

After breaking up with Kanye West, Kim increasingly appears in public. In the past few months, the star has chosen Balenciaga outfits (largely due to her friendship with Demna Gvasalia). Today, Kim relies on skin-tight jumpsuits, puffy vests, and a pink palette.