How Morgenstern became Oprah Winfrey. In a figurative sense

Prices have skyrocketed, an additional print run has been ordered – we are talking about the book “365 Reflections of the Rebbe”, which became popular after Morgenstern’s phrase, including among young people. It turns out that the audience trusts the rapper?

Photo: Artem Geodakyan / TASS

In an interview with Dana Poperechny, rapper Morgenstern mentioned the book 365 Reflections of the Rebbe, and his phrase dramatically boosted the sales of this edition. The number of relevant requests on the Internet has grown at once by 15 thousand percent. This naturally affected the price of the book.

At the moment, the price of “365 Reflections of the Rebbe” skyrocketed 22.5 times. In the publishing house, which has been selling this book for 20 years, it still costs 230 rubles, but the company had to urgently order an additional edition. Third-party sellers sold the edition for 2.5 thousand rubles last week. Then the price soared to more than five thousand rubles. Now on Ozon, where these price records are set, “365 Reflections of the Rebbe” can be ordered for 1.3 thousand rubles. As Business FM said in the publishing house, this is a rather complex specific literature, aimed at a strictly defined circle of readers. In ordinary life, not a single bookstore would put on a shelf a niche book, which is more than 20 years old, and now there is no end to customers: both from the networks and from ordinary citizens, and young people, says the editor-in-chief of the Knizhniki publishing house Borukh Gorin …

Borukh Gorin chief editor of the publishing house “Knizhniki”

A surge in demand for this edition was provided by the fans of the rapper Morgenstern. The thing is that in a recent interview, the rapper said that reading this particular book helped him get out of a prolonged depression. It would seem, where are the rapper’s fans and where is the book about Judaism? But something like this has already happened. So, in 2004, literally in a matter of days, Anna Karenina became the sales leader in America. The publishing house, which was then publishing Leo Tolstoy’s novel translated by the spouses Richard Pevir and Larisa Volkhonskaya, had to dramatically increase the circulation to 900 thousand copies for the United States. And in the previous three years, only 60 thousand books were sold out. The fact is that American television star Oprah Winfrey said in her show that Anna Karenina is one of the greatest love stories.

The most striking example of modernity, when a celebrity with one phrase, even an accidental one, can raise or collapse the value of anything, is Elon Musk. But this is what makes Morgenstern’s case interesting, people believe in Musk. Believe that he is rich enough not to take money to advertise anything. There is no such trust in Russian stars, says Ksenia Kasyanova, deputy general director of CrosDigital:

Ksenia Kasyanova Deputy General Director of СrosDigital

Morgenstern also advertises a lot of things: cosmetics stores, banks, computer games. But the book case showed that the audience also believed him. True, in this case, the publication itself played an important role. After all, Morgenstern spoke of 365 Reflections of the Rebbe as a small book, in which he quickly found answers to almost all questions. Morgenstern became famous for making fast tracks. He called it easy rap himself. His audience loves to be quick and easy. With such a recommendation for a book from such a person, how could its sales not skyrocket? How many of those who bought the book will read it is another question. The question is complex and long. 224 pages after all.

